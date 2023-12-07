CBI arrests Military Engineer Services official in Rs 1 lakh bribe case

The CBI has arrested an official of Military Engineer Services (MES) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh to clear pending bills, officials said Thursday. Assistant Garrison Engineer (Contract) Narender Kumar Rai, who was posted in the Office of Garrision Engineer, MES in Rajasthan's Kota, was booked on a complaint that he had allegedly demanded 1.60 lakh for passing the pending bills and extension of earlier tenders.

The complainant, a contractor, had approached the CBI which laid down a trap after detailed verification of assertions made in the complaint, the officials said.

''The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh as bribe/undue advantage form the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kota and Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) which led to recovery of incriminating documents,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

