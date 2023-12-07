Left Menu

CBI arrests Military Engineer Services official in Rs 1 lakh bribe case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:49 IST
CBI arrests Military Engineer Services official in Rs 1 lakh bribe case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested an official of Military Engineer Services (MES) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh to clear pending bills, officials said Thursday. Assistant Garrison Engineer (Contract) Narender Kumar Rai, who was posted in the Office of Garrision Engineer, MES in Rajasthan's Kota, was booked on a complaint that he had allegedly demanded 1.60 lakh for passing the pending bills and extension of earlier tenders.

The complainant, a contractor, had approached the CBI which laid down a trap after detailed verification of assertions made in the complaint, the officials said.

''The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh as bribe/undue advantage form the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kota and Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) which led to recovery of incriminating documents,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023