Britain summons Russian ambassador over FSB cyber espionage campaign - foreign office
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's foreign office has summoned the Russian ambassador and sanctioned two individuals over what it said was a sustained and unsuccessful attempt to interfere in British politics by Russian cyber spies.
A hacking group dubbed "Cold River" by cybersecurity researchers, working on behalf of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), targeted British politicians, journalists, and NGOs over a period of several years, the foreign office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Cold River
- British
- Russia
- Federal Security Service
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What we know about North Korea's new satellite and claims of Russian aid
Russian rouble steadies near strongest vs dollar since late June
Ukraine downs all 14 Russian drones launched overnight - air force
Russian rouble pulls back from strongest vs dollar since late June
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Russian journalists in Zaporizhzhia region