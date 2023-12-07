Britain summons Russian ambassador over FSB cyber espionage campaign - foreign office

Britain's foreign office has summoned the Russian ambassador and sanctioned two individuals over what it said was a sustained and unsuccessful attempt to interfere in British politics by Russian cyber spies.

A hacking group dubbed "Cold River" by cybersecurity researchers, working on behalf of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), targeted British politicians, journalists, and NGOs over a period of several years, the foreign office said in a statement.

