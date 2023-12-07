Left Menu

No consensus yet on setting up of all-India judicial service: Govt in RS

There is no consensus on a proposal to set up an all India judicial service at the district judge level, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was divergence of opinion among the state governments and the 25 high courts on the constitution of this judicial service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:55 IST
No consensus yet on setting up of all-India judicial service: Govt in RS
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfCultureGoI)
  • Country:
  • India

There is no consensus on a proposal to set up an all India judicial service at the district judge level, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was divergence of opinion among the state governments and the 25 high courts on the constitution of this judicial service. ''While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of All India Judicial Service ... some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government,'' he said.

Article 312 of the Constitution provides for the setting up all India judicial service, which shall not include any post inferior to that of a district judge. In government's view, Meghwal noted, a properly framed all India judicial service is important to strengthen overall justice delivery system. ''This will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalized and deprived sections of society,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023