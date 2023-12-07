Left Menu

Hash oil worth crores of rupees seized in Mumbai, two held

The Anti Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai police on Thursday busted an inter-state gang of drug peddlers with the arrest of two persons, and seized hash oil worth crores of rupees following a raid in suburban Bandra, an official said.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Thursday busted an inter-state gang of drug peddlers with the arrest of two persons, and seized hash oil worth crores of rupees following a raid in suburban Bandra, an official said.

Hash oil, also known as cannabis oil, is a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten or rubbed onto the skin. ''Based on specific information, the ANC of the Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid in Bandra this morning in which hash oil worth crores was seized. Two accused were arrested in this connection,'' the official said.

This is for the first time that hash oil in commercial quantity was seized by the city police, he said.

