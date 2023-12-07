Left Menu

Parliament of Somalia's Puntland to choose state's leader on Jan. 8

Deni said late on Wednesday that the state's next leader would be chosen according to the existing system by the state's 66 lawmakers, who are themselves selected by clan elders. Puntland's parliament on Thursday approved Deni's proposal for a January election and extended its own mandate for a further year.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:09 IST
Parliament of Somalia's Puntland to choose state's leader on Jan. 8
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The parliament of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland state will choose the state's next leader on Jan. 8, after current leader Said Abdullahi Deni dropped proposed changes to the electoral system that triggered deadly clashes earlier this year.

Regional forces and fighters loyal to the opposition fought fierce street battles in Garowe, Puntland's capital, in June after Deni sought to make changes to the constitution that would have introduced one-man-one-vote elections. Opposition groups in Puntland, which lies along Somalia's northeast Indian Ocean coast, accuse Deni - who holds the title of president and wants a second five-year term - of seeking to tip the ballot in his favour.

Deni has not commented publicly on that allegation. Deni said late on Wednesday that the state's next leader would be chosen according to the existing system by the state's 66 lawmakers, who are themselves selected by clan elders.

Puntland's parliament on Thursday approved Deni's proposal for a January election and extended its own mandate for a further year. Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Deni's acceptance of a January election "removes the uncertainty surrounding the elections and paves the way for a peaceful and stable future for Puntland," Somalia's state news agency reported.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023