Left Menu

Sierra Leone ex-president Koroma summoned for questioning over failed coup

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:11 IST
Sierra Leone ex-president Koroma summoned for questioning over failed coup
Ernest Bai Koroma Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sierra Leone police have summoned former president Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning as part of their investigation into a failed coup attempt on Nov. 26, information minister Chernor Bah said in a statement on Thursday.

Koroma is invited to report to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown within a period of 24 hours, the statement said. The government had previously said that the attempt to overthrow the government was led by

the former president's bodyguards . Koroma condemned the attacks in a statement shortly after they happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023