Sierra Leone ex-president Koroma summoned for questioning over failed coup
Sierra Leone police have summoned former president Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning as part of their investigation into a failed coup attempt on Nov. 26, information minister Chernor Bah said in a statement on Thursday.
Koroma is invited to report to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown within a period of 24 hours, the statement said. The government had previously said that the attempt to overthrow the government was led by
the former president's bodyguards . Koroma condemned the attacks in a statement shortly after they happened.
