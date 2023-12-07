Sierra Leone ex-president Koroma summoned for questioning over failed coup

Sierra Leone police have summoned former president Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning as part of their investigation into a failed coup attempt on Nov. 26, information minister Chernor Bah said in a statement on Thursday.

Koroma is invited to report to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown within a period of 24 hours, the statement said. The government had previously said that the attempt to overthrow the government was led by

the former president's bodyguards . Koroma condemned the attacks in a statement shortly after they happened.

