Italy PM says ties with China can be improved despite quitting Belt and Road Initiative
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday Italy can improve trade and economic ties with China even after Rome's decision to leave Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "I think that we should... improve our cooperation with China on trade, the economy. The tool of the (BRI) ...
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:25 IST
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday Italy can improve trade and economic ties with China even after Rome's decision to leave Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
"I think that we should... improve our cooperation with China on trade, the economy. The tool of the (BRI) ... has not produced the results that were expected," she told reporters.
