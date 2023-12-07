Italy PM says ties with China can be improved despite quitting Belt and Road Initiative

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday Italy can improve trade and economic ties with China even after Rome's decision to leave Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"I think that we should... improve our cooperation with China on trade, the economy. The tool of the (BRI) ... has not produced the results that were expected," she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)