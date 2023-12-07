Putin: We hope Russian GDP can grow 3.5% this year

President Vladimir Putin said he hoped Russia' gross domestic product (GDP) would grow 3.5% this year, as the economy rebounds from a 2.1% contraction in 2022. Russia's export-focused economy has proved more resilient than either Moscow or its adversaries anticipated when the West sought to punish and isolate Russia with sweeping sanctions after it sent troops into Ukraine in early 2022, in what Moscow called a "special military operation".

"Today, GDP is already higher than it was before the Western sanctions attack," Putin told the "Russia Calling" business forum in Moscow.

