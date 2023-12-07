Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says there are no unsolvable issues with Greece, wants to improve ties

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:59 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says there are no unsolvable issues with Greece, wants to improve ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there were no unsolvable issues between NATO allies Turkey and Greece despite disagreements over a host of issues, and added Ankara wanted to continue the positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties.

Speaking in Athens after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Erdogan said foreign ministers from both countries would discuss disputes in the Aegean Sea, and added he believed it would be beneficial to hold annual high-level talks.

"There is no issue between us that is unsolvable. So long as we focus on the picture and don't end up being like those who cross the sea and drown in the river," Erdogan said, adding the NATO allies also wanted to raise bilateral trade volume to $10 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023