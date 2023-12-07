Left Menu

Lebanon will add Reuters, AFP reports to U.N. complaint-statement

Lebanon said on Thursday it would refer to the U.N. Security Council news reports by Reuters and Agence France-Presse that showed Israeli military fire killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others in south Lebanon on Oct. 13.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:01 IST
Lebanon will add Reuters, AFP reports to U.N. complaint-statement
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon said on Thursday it would refer to the U.N. Security Council news reports by Reuters and Agence France-Presse that showed Israeli military fire killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others in south Lebanon on Oct. 13. In a Lebanese government statement responding to the publication of separate investigations by the news agencies, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement: "Israeli criminality has no limits".

Reuters is seeking comment from the Israeli prime minister's office on the Lebanese government statement. The Reuters investigation found an Israeli tank crew killed Issam Abdallah and wounded the six other journalists by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the group was filming cross-border shelling from a distance.

The Lebanese government has submitted a complaint to the United Nations saying Israel has killed civilians in south Lebanon during weeks of hostilities across the border between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023