Lebanon will add Reuters, AFP reports to U.N. complaint-statement

Lebanon said on Thursday it would refer to the U.N. Security Council news reports by Reuters and Agence France-Presse that showed Israeli military fire killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others in south Lebanon on Oct. 13. In a Lebanese government statement responding to the publication of separate investigations by the news agencies, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement: "Israeli criminality has no limits".

Reuters is seeking comment from the Israeli prime minister's office on the Lebanese government statement. The Reuters investigation found an Israeli tank crew killed Issam Abdallah and wounded the six other journalists by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the group was filming cross-border shelling from a distance.

The Lebanese government has submitted a complaint to the United Nations saying Israel has killed civilians in south Lebanon during weeks of hostilities across the border between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

