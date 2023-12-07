Israeli spokesman, on reports Israeli tank killed Reuters journalist, says 'We do not target civilians'
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:23 IST
An Israeli government spokesperson said on Thursday he was not aware of investigators' findings that Israeli tank fire had killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six others in Lebanon but denied Israeli forces targeted non-combatants.
"We do not target civilians," spokesperson Eylon Levy said in a televised briefing, when asked about the findings in reports from Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. "We've been doing everything possible to get civilians out of harm's way."
