New Zealand to host 2024 South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting

Defence Minister Judith Collins yesterday announced New Zealand will host next year’s South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM).

“Having just returned from this year’s meeting in Nouméa, I witnessed first-hand the value of meeting with my Pacific counterparts to discuss regional security and defence matters. I welcome the opportunity to host next year’s meeting to continue to progress our joint agenda,” Judith Collins says.

This year’s meeting took place in New Caledonia and covered a range of issues relevant to the region, including maritime security, climate change, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and regional security architecture.

“As outlined in the joint communique from the meeting, together we continued to identify ways we can work together more effectively to address regional challenges.”

In addition to attending the official proceedings, Minister Collins held meetings with counterparts from host country France, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, Chile and Australia.

New Zealand will host the ninth annual South Pacific Defence Ministers’ meeting (SPDMM) in 2024, with dates and location to be confirmed.

SPDMM involves Defence Ministers from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, France, Tonga, Chile, Australia and New Zealand. The United Kingdom, United States and Japan took part as observers in 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)