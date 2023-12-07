Left Menu

LIC reclaims Rs 5 lakh cr market cap; stock hits 52-week high

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:39 IST
LIC reclaims Rs 5 lakh cr market cap; stock hits 52-week high
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Thursday reclaimed market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore-mark after the shares of the company hit a 52-week high on the bourses.

The stock jumped 5.34 per cent to close at Rs 785.50 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, LIC shares climbed 5.25 per cent to settle at Rs 785.15 per piece.

With Thursday's jump in LIC shares, the second-largest PSU by market cap, surged another 19 per cent this week.

During the day, LIC shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 800 on the NSE and Rs 799.90 BSE, breaching the Rs 5 lakh crore market cap of the state-owned insurer.

On the volume front, 1.55 crore shares were traded on the NSE, while 5.66 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE, during the day.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 132.04 or 0.19 per cent lower to settle at 69,521.69 points, while Nifty slipped 36.55 points to 20,901.15.

However, at close, the company's market cap was just short of Rs 5 lakh crore mark at Rs 4.96 lakh crore on the BSE.

According to an analyst, LIC reclaimed its Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on the back of hype around its non-par product Jeevan Utsav.

''We believe that LIC has a strong marketing agency force, while most focus has been on par policies, the agency team is capable of selling non-par policies as well,'' the analyst said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023