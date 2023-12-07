LG recalls files on judicial infra and administration lying with Delhi govt for months: Officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recalled all files related to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the city following a ''delay'' by the AAP government in clearing them, officials at the Raj Niwas said on Thursday.

The Lt Governor has directed that all such files pending with the law minister for up to six months be submitted to him within three days, the officials said.

No immediate reaction to the development was available from the Delhi government or the law minister.

The files include proposals for the construction of district court complex in Rohini, lawyers' chamber at Rouse Avenue Court, procurement of thin-clint machines for district courts, printers for family courts, constitution of state and district legal services authorities, appointment of ''official receiver'', constitution of panels of the government in Delhi VAT and GST tribunal, district courts, and a file on "enhancement of allowances to retired chief justices and judges of Delhi High Court'', they said.

A report from the principal secretary (law and justice) on December 4 brought to the notice of the LG Secretariat 18 files which were pending and the fact that the officer had also written to the law minister on November 13 for expeditiously decide on the files but had got no response, they said.

In response, the LG Secretariat in a communication to the principal secretary (law and justice) on Thursday directed for submitting all the files that were pending with the law minister for perusal and consideration of the Lt Governor within three days.

The communication, a copy of which was also marked to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has cited that the ''inordinate delay'' caused by the government in disposing these files were affecting the efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the judicial system in contravention of the Supreme Court's initiatives to introduce technical innovations in the administration of justice.

The lieutenant governor, while recalling the files, has expressed his serious view of the pendency of such a large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration and pointed out that ''delays'' by the law minister was creating ''barriers'' in the administration of justice in the capital, the officials added.

