Navi Mumbai: Gutkha worth Rs 20.16 lakh seized, one person arrested

One person was arrested allegedly with gutkha, which is banned in Maharashtra, worth Rs 20.16 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, a truck was stopped on Mumbra-Panel highway at Rohinjan village on December 3, he said.

''A search of the truck led to seizure of gutkha worth Rs 20.16 lakh. The driver of the vehicle, Mohammad Khalil Jamal Ahmed Sheikh, was arrested. Three others who were travelling with him fled from the spot,'' the Taloja police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration regulations was registered, he added.

