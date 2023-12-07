Left Menu

Moscow says no evidence for British allegations of cyber spying - agencies cite embassy

Moscow routinely casts cyberespionage accusations as false smears by the West and its foreign ministry has previously dismissed Reuters reporting on Cold River as anti-Russian propaganda.

Russia's embassy in London said on Thursday that Moscow has no reason to trust British insinuations about cyber attacks on Britain's democracy in the absence of concrete evidence, Russian agencies reported. The British government summoned the Russian ambassador and sanctioned two people for what it said was a sustained but failed attempt by Russian cyber spies to interfere in British politics.

Britain's foreign ministry said a hacking group dubbed "Cold River" by cybersecurity researchers, working on behalf of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), had targeted British politicians, journalists, and non-profit groups over a period of several years. Moscow routinely casts cyberespionage accusations as false smears by the West and its foreign ministry has previously dismissed Reuters reporting on Cold River as anti-Russian propaganda.

