I-T dept recovers over Rs 150 cr cash after raids on Odisha-based distillery group, others

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:22 IST
The Income Tax department on Thursday recovered more than Rs 150 crore cash after it carried out searches against an Odisha-based distillery group and linked entities on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

The raids were launched on Wednesday and the department officials have deployed counting machines to ascertain the exact amount of cash that appears to be ''unaccounted'', they said.

The sources identified the main business group under search as Boudh Distillery even as the tax officials also raided some linked entities. An email query sent by PTI to the company in this context did not elicit a response.

Cash worth more than Rs 150 crore has been recovered and the searches are continuing, according to the sources.

It was not clear if the cash was recovered from one or multiple locations.

The searches are being undertaken in capital Bhubaneswar, Balangir and Sambalpur apart from Ranchi and Kolkata, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

