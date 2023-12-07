Left Menu

Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:26 IST
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday at a meeting in the Kremlin that it was vital to discuss the issue of Palestine.

Raisi responded by saying that Israel's attacks on the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip amounted to genocide, and that the bombing must stop as soon as possible.

Israel has previously said allegations of genocide are deplorable and that its actions target militants of the Hamas group that rules Gaza, not civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023