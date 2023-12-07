Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:26 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday at a meeting in the Kremlin that it was vital to discuss the issue of Palestine.
Raisi responded by saying that Israel's attacks on the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip amounted to genocide, and that the bombing must stop as soon as possible.
Israel has previously said allegations of genocide are deplorable and that its actions target militants of the Hamas group that rules Gaza, not civilians.
