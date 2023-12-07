UK calls Venezuela's actions in dispute with Guyana 'unjustified'
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Thursday it was concerned by the recent steps taken by Venezuela in its territorial dispute with Guyana over the Esequibo region, calling the South American country's actions "unjustified".
"The UK is concerned by the recent steps taken by Venezuela, with respect to the Esequibo region of Guyana," Britain's Foreign Office said on X, days after Venezuela voted in a referendum to approve the annexation of the Esequibo.
"We believe this is unjustified and should cease. We are clear that the border was settled in 1899 through international arbitration."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Esequibo
- South American
- Foreign Office
- Britain
- Venezuela
- Guyana
ALSO READ
India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations held in Tehran today
Brazil's Lula 'concerned' about Esequibo tensions
Britain summons Russian ambassador over FSB cyber espionage campaign - foreign office
Brazil reinforces border with Venezuela and Guyana over Esequibo tensions
India-Myanmar holds 20th round of Foreign Office Consultations