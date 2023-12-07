Left Menu

UK calls Venezuela's actions in dispute with Guyana 'unjustified'

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:30 IST
Britain said on Thursday it was concerned by the recent steps taken by Venezuela in its territorial dispute with Guyana over the Esequibo region, calling the South American country's actions "unjustified".

"The UK is concerned by the recent steps taken by Venezuela, with respect to the Esequibo region of Guyana," Britain's Foreign Office said on X, days after Venezuela voted in a referendum to approve the annexation of the Esequibo.

"We believe this is unjustified and should cease. We are clear that the border was settled in 1899 through international arbitration."

