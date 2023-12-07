Agreement on EU fiscal rules possible this week - German Finmin
An agreement on the reform of EU fiscal rules is possible this week, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday in Brussels.
EU finance ministers are to discuss changes to the rules on Thursday and Friday, aiming to agree on a joint position that would then be negotiated with the European Parliament early in 2024.
