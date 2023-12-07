Rs 1,310 crore allocated for India's G20 presidency, summit: Govt

The government on Thursday said it had allocated Rs 1,310 crore to the Ministry of External Affairs for India's G20 presidency and summit.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the budget allocated by Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of External Affairs for India's G20 presidency and summit in 2022-23 was Rs 320 crore and the budget allocated in 2023-24 was Rs 990 crore.

''No additional funds have been released to the G20 Secretariat other than the amount referred above,'' Muraleedharan said.

He said the bills for the G20 Summit and related events across India were being received and processed by the G20 Secretariat.

