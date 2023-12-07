Left Menu

Danish court orders a British financier to remain in pre-trial custody on tax fraud

A British hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Denmark where he was wanted for allegedly orchestrating a more than 9 billion kroner USD 1.3 billion tax fraud, was ordered Thursday to remain in pre-trial custody until January 3.Shah was convicted in May in Dubai of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in some of Denmarks largest companies, including pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, shipping company A.P. Moeller, windmill maker Vestas and the Carlsberg brewery.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:43 IST
Danish court orders a British financier to remain in pre-trial custody on tax fraud
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A British hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Denmark where he was wanted for allegedly orchestrating a more than 9 billion kroner (USD 1.3 billion) tax fraud, was ordered Thursday to remain in pre-trial custody until January 3.

Shah was convicted in May in Dubai of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in some of Denmark's largest companies, including pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, shipping company A.P. Moeller, windmill maker Vestas and the Carlsberg brewery. He claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible. The Glostrup District Court in suburban Copenhagen said Shah should be remanded in custody because he's a flight risk. His lawyer, Kare Pihlmann, said Shah has not decided whether to appeal. During Thursday's court session, Shah, 53, refused to talk. He has said he used a loophole in Danish law and has denied fraud. The case is considered one of the largest in Denmark.

A court in the United Arab Emirates had cleared Shah's extradition, which came after eight years of investigation and extradition requests by Denmark. Shah arrived Wednesday aboard a regular flight from Dubai, escorted by Danish police who formally arrested him once in Denmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023