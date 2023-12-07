US imposes cyber-related sanctions on two Russians -Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States issued new cyber-related sanctions on Thursday targeting two individuals in Russia, the Treasury Department's website showed.
The two Russian individuals were Andrey Korinets and Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko, the website showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea received Russian aid for satellite launch -South Korea lawmakers
North Korea received Russian aid for satellite launch -South Korea lawmakers
Russian rouble firms, heading back towards near five-month peak
South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite
Ukrainian strike kills Russian actress performing in Ukraine, theatre says