Bangladeshi national found moving in Goa without valid documents, arrested

Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national in Goa's Mapusa town for moving in the tourist state without valid documents, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that the foreigner, Mohammad Jahangir Mondal (24), a daily wage worker, was found moving around in Mapusa city without valid documents like passport and visa.

Mondal was earlier deported from India, but came back to the country again, said Dalvi, adding he was arrested on Wednesday and booked under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

He crossed the India-Bangladesh border by walking through agriculture fields and thereafter travelled to Goa by different trains, said the police officer.

