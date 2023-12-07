Left Menu

West Africa court refuses to recognize Niger''s junta, rejects request to lift coup sanctions

West Africas top court on Thursday rejected a request by Nigers junta for a lifting of coup-related sanctions imposed by its neighbours, ruling that the junta is unconstitutional and therefore lacks the authority to make such a request.Following the July coup that toppled Nigers President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions including shutting borders with the member country, suspending financial transactions and freezing Nigers assets.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:55 IST
West Africa court refuses to recognize Niger''s junta, rejects request to lift coup sanctions
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

West Africa's top court on Thursday rejected a request by Niger's junta for a lifting of coup-related sanctions imposed by its neighbours, ruling that the junta is unconstitutional and therefore lacks the authority to make such a request.

Following the July coup that toppled Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposed sanctions including shutting borders with the member country, suspending financial transactions and freezing Niger's assets. Neighbouring Nigeria cut off power that supplied 70% of Niger's electricity.

Niger challenged the sanctions at the ECOWAS Court of Justice in the Nigerian capital Abuja arguing they were causing severe hardship for Niger's citizens, including by curtailing supplies of food and medicine. Niger's coup leaders asked for a provisional halt to the sanctions pending a final judgement on the issue.

Delivering the ruling Thursday, Justice Dupe Atoki called Niger's junta the result of ''an unconstitutional change of government'' and said that it is not recognised as a member state of the regional bloc. ''Therefore, to the extent that the request for provisional measures in the name of Niger has been brought by an unconstitutional and unrecognized government, it is ... inadmissible," the judge said.

The ruling could further complicate efforts to resolve the political crisis in Niger and return the country to civilian rule. The junta, which has appointed a prime minister, has set a possible three-year timeline to return power to civilians, which ECOWAS has rejected.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé – who has emerged as a mediator between Niger and the regional bloc – was visiting Niger on Thursday ahead of an ECOWAS summit scheduled on Sunday in Abuja to discuss the coup in Niger and other political crises across West Africa.

Niger's deposed president, Bazoum, is still detained by the junta. ECOWAS has demanded his unconditional release and reinstatement as one of the conditions for lifting the sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023