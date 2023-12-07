Left Menu

Waiter beaten to death after used tray he was carrying touches guest at wedding; 3 held

A 26-year-old waiter was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after a used tray he was carrying came in contact with some guests in a marriage function here, police said on Thursday.Two persons were arrested and a minor was held in connection with the incident, they said.Police said after Pankaj Kumar 26 was allegedly beaten up, he was dumped behind some bushes in Ankur Vihar area.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:01 IST
A 26-year-old waiter was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after a used tray he was carrying came in contact with some guests in a marriage function here, police said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested and a minor was held in connection with the incident, they said.

Police said after Pankaj Kumar (26) was allegedly beaten up, he was dumped behind some bushes in Ankur Vihar area. His body was recovered on November 18, they said.

''It was later found in the investigation that Pankaj was hired to be a waiter for a marriage function on November 17. He was carrying a used tray which accidentally touched a guest over which he was beaten,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Ankur Vihar Ravi Prakash told PTI.

''Pankaj was thrown on the ground by one Manoj Gupta, a partner in the marriage hall's management, during which he sustained an injury on the head. Manoj Gupta called one Amit and a minor who dumped the severely injured Pankaj behind some bushes,'' the officer said.

Police recovered evidence of the crime from CCTV cameras installed at the marriage hall and recorded statements of the guests there.

''We arrested Manoj Gupta and Amit and held the minor on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Pankaj Kumar. The case is under investigation by a team from Ankur Vihar police station,'' the ACP. said.

