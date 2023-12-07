Two Thailand nationals get 3 years in jail for illegal stay in India

A Thane court sentenced two citizens of Thailand to three years simple imprisonment for staying in India without valid documents.

District Judge and Thane Assistant Sessions Judge GT Pawar also fined Lisa Novin alias Yarinda Sribunhom and Sunita Deran Singh alias Khanchalee Khamplern Rs 5,000 each.

He convicted them under Foreigners Act and said they must be deported to Thailand after completion of the sentence.

As per the prosecution, the two were arrested by Mira Road police on November 20, 2020.

