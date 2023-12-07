Left Menu

Assam Guv celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:31 IST
Assam Guv celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday observed the Armed Forces Flag Day at Raj Bhavan and paid tribute to the services of the soldiers.

Kataria, while paying homage to the martyred soldiers, emphasised their selfless service in safeguarding the security and integrity of the nation.

He described the Armed Forces Flag Day as a source of pride for the country, serving as a special occasion to express gratitude towards the martyrs of the Indian armed forces.

The day also stands as an opportunity to appreciate both retired and active personnel of the armed forces and their families for their unwavering dedication, Kataria said.

The governor emphasised the societal duty to take responsibility for rehabilitation of war widows, disabled, and their dependents.

He stressed the importance of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, stating that it plays a crucial role in collecting donations for instituting welfare measures and rehabilitating the ex-servicemen community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023