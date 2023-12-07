Left Menu

Hash oil worth Rs 2 cr seized in Mumbai, two from Tamil Nadu held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:39 IST
The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two persons allegedly with two kilograms of hash oil worth Rs 2 crore following an operation in Bandra West, an official said.

Hash oil, also known as cannabis oil, is a concentrated cannabis extract that can be smoked, vaped, eaten or rubbed onto the skin.

''Based on specific information, the ANC Azad Maidan Unit arrested Anand Kumar G (37) and Udhay Deivendran (39), both from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, while patrolling on KC Road in Bandra West'' he said.

This is for the first time that hash oil in commercial quantity was seized by the city police, he said.

It was intended for supply to peddlers in the metropolis for further sale to end users, he added.

