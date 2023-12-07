114 women judges in higher judiciary, including three in top court

As many as 114 women judges are working in the higher judiciary, including three in the Supreme Court, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as on December 2, three women judges are working in the Supreme Court, whereas there are 111 women judges in the various high courts.

In a separate reply, he said the apex court was working with its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

The 25 high courts have a cumulative shortage of 324 judges where 790 judges are working as against the sanctioned strength of 1,114.

