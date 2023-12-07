Left Menu

114 women judges in higher judiciary, including three in top court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:52 IST
114 women judges in higher judiciary, including three in top court
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 114 women judges are working in the higher judiciary, including three in the Supreme Court, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as on December 2, three women judges are working in the Supreme Court, whereas there are 111 women judges in the various high courts.

In a separate reply, he said the apex court was working with its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

The 25 high courts have a cumulative shortage of 324 judges where 790 judges are working as against the sanctioned strength of 1,114.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023