Left Menu

WHO says contaminated syrup and suspension medicines identified in some regions

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that several contaminated syrups and suspension medicines had been identified in the WHO regions of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Western Pacific. The affected products are manufactured by Pharmix Laboratories in Pakistan, the WHO said, and were first identified in the Maldives. No adverse events have been reported to the WHO regarding the Pakistan-made syrups, the agency's statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:10 IST
WHO says contaminated syrup and suspension medicines identified in some regions

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that several contaminated syrups and suspension medicines had been identified in the WHO regions of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Western Pacific.

The affected products are manufactured by Pharmix Laboratories in Pakistan, the WHO said, and were first identified in the Maldives. The medicines, liquids containing active ingredients to treat various conditions, contained unacceptable levels of the contaminant ethylene glycol, WHO said.

The alert is the latest in a line of warnings from WHO about similarly contaminated medicines made in India and Indonesia, which were linked to the deaths of around 300 children worldwide last year. No adverse events have been reported to the WHO regarding the Pakistan-made syrups, the agency's statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023