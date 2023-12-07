Muslim nations contact group to hold Gaza talks in Washington on Friday, Turkey says
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:45 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Washington on Friday along with counterparts in a so-called contact group of Muslim countries to discuss the situation in Gaza, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The contact group was formed last month at a joint summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the fighting in Gaza. It includes officials from Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Palestinian Authority and the OIC.
