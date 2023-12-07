Rajnath appeals to people to donate to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appealed to the people to donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund and become a part of the government's endeavour to ensure the welfare of the ex-soldiers and war widows and their families. In a message on AFFD on December 7, Singh said it was the moral responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the efforts being made by the Ministry of Defence towards care, assistance, rehabilitation and treatment of veterans, war widows and their dependents through a number of welfare schemes.

''It is our collective duty to ensure that they get due recognition from all of us,'' he said.

Singh highlighted soldiers' work in safeguarding the borders and their contribution in relief and rescue operations in the face of natural and man-made disasters as well as as part of peacekeeping missions across the globe.

He paid tributes to the soldiers who died in the line of fire and those who were left with a physical disability.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the day provides an opportunity for the people to express gratitude to the gallant soldiers who are always ready to protect the country.

