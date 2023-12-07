Widening Israeli offensive in southern Gaza worsens dire humanitarian conditions

The Israeli military hit Rafah in southern Gaza twice overnight, residents said, as United Nations officials warned there are no safe places left in the besieged territory.

The centre of Gaza's second-largest city, Khan Younis, has also seen fighting amid Israel's widening air and ground offensive in the southern part of the territory that has displaced tens of thousands more Palestinians and worsened dire humanitarian conditions.

Distribution of food, water and medicine have been prevented outside a sliver of southern Gaza, and new military evacuation orders are squeezing people into ever-smaller areas.

Here's what's happening in the war: ISRAELI CIVILIAN KILLED IN ROCKET ATTACK FROM LEBANON BEIRUT: Israel's air force conducted intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon Thursday as a rocket attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli civilian.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have clashed on the Lebanon-Israel frontier since Oct 8, a day after the Palestinian militant Hamas group attacked southern Israel, triggering a war that has claimed the lives of thousands.

Hezbollah says that by activating the Lebanon-Israel front, it is keeping three Israeli army divisions busy and diverting them from carrying out ground and aerial attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The militant group said its fighters attacked 10 Israeli army posts along the border Thursday.

The Israeli military said an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward the village of Mattat that injured an Israeli civilian. A spokesman for Israel's emergency response service Magen David Adom said an injured 60-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israel's air forces struck several areas in southern Lebanon including the villages of Aita al-Shaab and Kounine. There was no word on casualties.

The Israeli military said its helicopters, tanks and artillery struck the sources of the launches from Lebanon.

VIDEO SHOWS PALESTINIAN MEN BEING DETAINED IN GAZA JERUSALEM: In photos and video published Thursday, dozens of Palestinian men are seen sitting or kneeling in the streets of a northern Gaza town, stripped down to their underwear and hands bound behind their backs as they are guarded by Israeli troops.

The images were the first showing such detentions in the Israeli-Hamas war, now in its third month. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Israeli media said some of the images appeared to show suspected Hamas militants who had surrendered to Israeli forces.

However, the London-based news outlet Al-Araby al-Jadeed, or The New Arab, said one of the men seen in the photos is its Gaza correspondent Diaa al-Kahlout, and that he was rounded up with other civilians.

In a statement on its website, the news outlet said he was among dozens of men arrested in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, along with his brothers, relatives and others.

The report said the detained men were forced to strip and were searched before being taken to an unknown destination.

The images published Thursday were taken from the vantage point of Israeli troops.

FORMER ISRAELI MILITARY CHIEF'S SON KILLED IN GAZA JERUSALEM: The son of a former Israeli military chief and member of Israel's war cabinet has been killed while fighting in Gaza.

The Israeli military said Thursday that Master Sgt Gal Meir Eizenkot, 25, died in a battle in northern Gaza.

His father, Gadi Eizenkot, served as military chief of staff from 2015 to 2019.

He recently entered politics as a member of the centrist National Unity Party. He joined the newly formed war cabinet as an observer on Oct 12.

US URGES ISRAEL TO ALLOW MORE AID TO GAZA WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and boost efforts to protect Palestinian civilians as it intensifies military operations in the south.

A senior US State Department official says Blinken spoke with Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Thursday to say the US is pleased with new deliveries of fuel to Gaza but still wants to see those and other assistance deliveries increased. At the same time, Blinken told Dermer that civilian casualties remain too high and that Israel must step up its efforts to reduce them.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private diplomatic discussion, would not characterise Dermer's response.

