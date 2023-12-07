Left Menu

Delhi: Rape accused throws acid at girl, drinks it himself, dies

A 54-year-old man on Thursday threw acid at a minor girl in the Anand Parbat area and drank from the same bottle and died, police said.The 17-year-old girl was thrown acid at her in front of her house in the central Delhi area by the man who was already undergoing trial in connection with a rape, they said.On Thursday, we received a PCR call regarding an acid attack at our Anand Parbat Police Station, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:45 IST
A 54-year-old man on Thursday threw acid at a minor girl in the Anand Parbat area and drank from the same bottle and died, police said.

The 17-year-old girl was thrown acid at her in front of her house in the central Delhi area by the man who was already undergoing trial in connection with a rape, they said.

''On Thursday, we received a PCR call regarding an acid attack at our Anand Parbat Police Station,'' a senior police officer said. By the time police reached the spot, the girl and the man, identified as Prem Singh, had been rushed to a hospital.

''The injured girl told police that her mother had already got a case of rape registered against Prem Singh and he was out on bail to attend a marriage function at his house,'' said the police officer. On Thursday, at about 7.30 am, Prem Singh threatened the girl to get the rape case withdrawn by her mother. When she refused to do so, Prem Singh threw acid at her and drank it himself too. He died during treatment. Police said the girl was discharged from hospital with minor burn injuries.

