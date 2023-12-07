Left Menu

Atishi raps DJB for letting sewage overflow in north Delhi colonies, serves notice to CEO

Delhi Water Minister Atishi pulled up the Jal Board officials for the dismal state of the sewer system on Thursday and sent a notice for action to its top official, government said on Thursday.The ministers response was triggered by the issue of sewage overflow in Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase III area.According to a statement, the minister directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to ensure that officials conduct their daily ground visits, create checklists for sewer maintenance, and install machines in every block of the three colonies to immediately clean all sewer lines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:55 IST
Atishi raps DJB for letting sewage overflow in north Delhi colonies, serves notice to CEO
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi pulled up the Jal Board officials for the dismal state of the sewer system on Thursday and sent a notice for action to its top official, government said on Thursday.

The minister's response was triggered by the issue of sewage overflow in Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase III area.

According to a statement, the minister directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to ensure that officials conduct their daily ground visits, create checklists for sewer maintenance, and install machines in every block of the three colonies to immediately clean all sewer lines. ''I personally undertook a surprise inspection of the area. I visited several locations in the area and was shocked to see the deplorable condition of the sewer network in the area,'' her notice to DJB CEO read.

She said that the entire area had been facing severe sewage overflow and water contamination issues for a long time and the sewer lines had not been cleaned for months.

''In one instance, dirty sewage water was flowing inside people's homes. I was appalled to see the condition of people living in the area. I was also informed by the residents that despite giving several complaints to the concerned DJB officials about the sewer overflow issue, no remedial measures were taken by the officials,'' the notice read.

The Delhi minister directed the CEO to maintain a schedule for regular cleaning, desilting and maintenance of sewer lines. ''All grievances received by the people should be addressed within 48 hours. Take strong action against officers responsible for cleaning of sewer lines of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase 3 areas,'' the notice read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023