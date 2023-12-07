Atishi raps DJB for letting sewage overflow in north Delhi colonies, serves notice to CEO

Delhi Water Minister Atishi pulled up the Jal Board officials for the dismal state of the sewer system on Thursday and sent a notice for action to its top official, government said on Thursday.

The minister's response was triggered by the issue of sewage overflow in Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase III area.

According to a statement, the minister directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to ensure that officials conduct their daily ground visits, create checklists for sewer maintenance, and install machines in every block of the three colonies to immediately clean all sewer lines. ''I personally undertook a surprise inspection of the area. I visited several locations in the area and was shocked to see the deplorable condition of the sewer network in the area,'' her notice to DJB CEO read.

She said that the entire area had been facing severe sewage overflow and water contamination issues for a long time and the sewer lines had not been cleaned for months.

''In one instance, dirty sewage water was flowing inside people's homes. I was appalled to see the condition of people living in the area. I was also informed by the residents that despite giving several complaints to the concerned DJB officials about the sewer overflow issue, no remedial measures were taken by the officials,'' the notice read.

The Delhi minister directed the CEO to maintain a schedule for regular cleaning, desilting and maintenance of sewer lines. ''All grievances received by the people should be addressed within 48 hours. Take strong action against officers responsible for cleaning of sewer lines of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Shakti Nagar Extension, Ashok Vihar Phase 3 areas,'' the notice read.

