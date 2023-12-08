Amendment bill to bring betting, gaming in 28 pc GST bracket tabled in Maharashtra assembly

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday tabled an amendment bill in the assembly that seeks to bring online gaming, betting, casinos, horse racing and lottery in the highest GST bracket of 28 per cent.

Pawar also holds the finance portfolio.

The bill to amend the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, will be discussed in the ongoing winter session of the state legislature and once passed by the lower house, it will go to the Legislative Council for vote and approval.

The bill will bring a set of new services under the highest GST bracket and once it becomes a law, the state will get a new source of revenue.

A senior official of the finance department said these services put together have a turnover running into thousands of crores and the state will definitely benefit once tax is levied on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)