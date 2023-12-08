Left Menu

Darktrace non-exec director rejected by investors over Lynch connection

Shareholders in Darktrace on Thursday voted against the election of non-executive director Patrick Jacob over concerns about his connection to Mike Lynch, the entrepreneur extradited to the United States to face fraud charges.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 00:14 IST
Darktrace non-exec director rejected by investors over Lynch connection

Shareholders in Darktrace on Thursday voted against the election of non-executive director Patrick Jacob over concerns about his connection to Mike Lynch, the entrepreneur extradited to the United States to face fraud charges. Lynch's Invoke Capital was a founding investor in Darktrace, giving it the right to nominate a representative to its board and Jacob joined after last year's AGM. But he was rejected in his first vote on Thursday, with 57% of votes cast opposing his election, according to a stock market announcement.

Lynch, who was charged with fraud over the sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard for $11 billion in 2011, and his wife hold more than 9% of Darktrace's shares, according to LSEG data. Lynch has denied any wrongdoing. One top-20 shareholder informed Darktrace it would be voting against Jacob due to his association with Invoke and Lynch.

"Mike Lynch's trial in the U.S. creates unhelpful headline risk for Darktrace, which we view as unwarranted, so any move to distance Darktrace from these headlines is a positive in our eyes," the shareholder, which asked not to be named, said. "Additionally, we do not believe granting a board seat to Invoke is conducive to helping Darktrace develop and mature as a global business and investment."

Darktrace has sought to distance itself from Lynch, saying he plays no part in its operations and is not on its board. Two other directors, David Willetts and Peter Bonfield, were backed by shareholders but received less than 80% of votes cast.

Darktrace said it would engage with shareholders on all three votes to understand their concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023