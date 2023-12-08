Widening Israeli offensive in southern Gaza worsens dire humanitarian conditions

The Israeli military hit Rafah in southern Gaza twice overnight, residents said, as United Nations officials warned there are no safe places left in the besieged territory.

Here's what's happening in the war: NETANYAHU THREATENS TO PARTS OF LEBANON OVER HEZBOLLAH ATTACKS JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to flatten parts of Lebanon if the Hezbollah militant group escalates its attacks on Israeli targets.

Netanyahu delivered the threat on Thursday during a visit to a military base in northern Israel. The visit came as a 54-year-old Israeli farmer was killed by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

Netanyahu said images of destruction in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip provide a glimpse of what could lie ahead for Lebanon.

"If Hezbollah chooses to launch an all-out war, then it will single-handedly turn Beirut and southern Lebanon, not far from here, to Gaza and Khan Yunis," he said.

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response to rocket fire Thursday.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and targeting military installations along Israel's northern border after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and triggered the war.

The rocket fire - and Israel's counter-attacks in Lebanon - have led thousands of Israeli and Lebanese civilians who reside near the border to evacuate.

ARAB NATIONS CALL FOR FRIDAY VOTE ON UN RESOLUTION UNITED NATIONS: Arab and Islamic nations are calling for a vote Friday on a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

The proposed resolution is a response to a letter UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent the council Thursday warning of an impending "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and urging its members to deliver a humanitarian cease-fire.

The draft resolution was sponsored by the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council.

Guterres is scheduled to brief members Friday on the letter he sent under Article 99 of the UN Charter.

Surrounded by many ambassadors from Arab and Islamic nations, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, told reporters Thursday that they all hope council members will adopt the UAE resolution.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has not supported a cease-fire and has veto power in the Security Council.

Mansour said officials from Arab and Islamic nations are meeting with US officials to press for American support.

