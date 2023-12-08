Elon Musk appeals dispute over SEC consent decree to US Supreme Court

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Securities and Exchange Commission overstepped its authority in enforcing a consent decree that he has called a "muzzle" on his constitutional free speech rights.

Musk asked the justices to hear his appeal of a lower court's decision in May that upheld the decree, which arose from his August 2018 post on the social media platform then called Twitter, now called X, that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company Tesla private.

