Left Menu

Hezbollah missile from Lebanon kills Israeli civilian -military

A guided-missile attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli civilian in northern Israel on Thursday, Israel's military spokesperson said and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Beirut would be turned "into Gaza" if Hezbollah started an all-out war. The Israeli military said Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah fighters carried out the anti-tank attack.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 01:26 IST
Hezbollah missile from Lebanon kills Israeli civilian -military
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A guided-missile attack from Lebanon killed an Israeli civilian in northern Israel on Thursday, Israel's military spokesperson said and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Beirut would be turned "into Gaza" if Hezbollah started an all-out war.

The Israeli military said Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah fighters carried out the anti-tank attack. Hezbollah said that one of the 11 attacks it carried out on Thursday targeted an Israeli barracks in Matat, a village abutting the Lebanese border.

Israeli jets struck at a Hezbollah command and control center in response, the military said. "If Hezbollah chooses to start an all-out war then it will by its own hand turn Beirut and southern Lebanon, not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Younis," Netanyahu said while visiting troops near the border.

It was not immediately clear whether Netanyahu was speaking to the soldiers when the civilian was killed or whether he was anywhere near where the missile struck. A spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the man killed was a farmer. Israel's ambulance service said he was 60 years old.

Hezbollah announced numerous attacks from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday that it said were in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The Palestinian Hamas militant group carried out an Oct. 7 assault on Israel, prompting an Israel retaliatory offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza. Iran backs both Hamas and Hezbollah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023