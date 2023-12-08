US OKs potential sale of torpedoes, equipment to Germany for $300 mln -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of MK 54 lightweight torpedoes and related equipment to Germany in a deal valued at $300 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The Pentagon said Raytheon was the principal contractor.
