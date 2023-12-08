Iran involved in planning, executing attacks by Yemen's Houthis -White House aide

The United States believes that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is involved in planning, executing and authorizing missile and drone attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea, a top White House aide said on Thursday.

"We believe that they are involved in the conduct of these attacks, the planning of them, the execution of them, the authorization of them and ultimately they support them," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told the Aspen Security Forum.

