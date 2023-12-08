Iran involved in planning, executing attacks by Yemen's Houthis -White House aide
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 01:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 01:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is involved in planning, executing and authorizing missile and drone attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea, a top White House aide said on Thursday.
"We believe that they are involved in the conduct of these attacks, the planning of them, the execution of them, the authorization of them and ultimately they support them," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told the Aspen Security Forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raj govt’s Chiranjeevi scheme ‘model’ for country, insurance coverage hike will benefit poor: Cong
Gehlot's expansion of health cover in Chiranjeevi scheme 'impractical', says BJP leader
US official tells AP an Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean
Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation, White House says
Afghanistan: Over 1900 Afghan migrants return from Iran