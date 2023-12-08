Iran involved in planning, executing attacks by Yemen's Houthis -White House aide

The United States believes that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is helping to plan and carry out missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Israel and ships in the Red Sea, a top White House aide said on Thursday.

"We believe that they are involved in the conduct of these attacks, the planning of them, the execution of them, the authorization of them and ultimately they support them," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told the Aspen Security Forum. Iran denies involvement in the missile and drone attacks by the Houthis on Israel and vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis say they have been staging the attacks in response to the offensive that Israel launched against Islamist militant group Hamas in Gaza after the militant group's Oct. 7 rampage into Israel. Hamas is backed by Iran.

