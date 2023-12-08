Left Menu

US-Mexico talks on investment screening, payments not focused on China-Yellen

New discussions between the United States and Mexico on strengthening investment security screening and potentially integrating their cross-border payments systems are not focused on countering threats from China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

New discussions between the United States and Mexico on strengthening investment security screening and potentially integrating their cross-border payments systems are not focused on countering threats from China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday. Yellen, who was speaking at a press conference with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O, also said it was important to step up security screening of investments due to the increasing integration of the two neighboring economies.

A new agreement for Mexico and the U.S. to share information on investment screening is "not just China-focused," Yellen said. "In general, I believe it is important to make sure that there are not national security concerns that are implicated in any foreign investments," Yellen said. She added that the U.S. investment screening process known as CFIUS approves the "vast majority" of Chinese investments in the United States.

She added that separate discussions about integrating U.S. and Mexican payment systems were "not about China" when asked whether the talks were motivated by China's efforts to build up its own cross-border payments networks. Yellen said the U.S. was not trying to deter China from investing in Mexico to serve the U.S. market, saying "we have absolutely no problem" with this as long as appropriate national security screening is in place.

