U.S. has not given Israel firm deadline to end Gaza operation -White House aide

The United States has not given Israel a firm deadline to end major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza, and if the war ended now, the Islamist group would continue to pose a threat, White House national security aide Jon Finer said on Thursday.

Addressing the Aspen Security Forum, Finer said the United States believes that many security targets for Israel remain in the enclave's south.

