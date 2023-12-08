UK's Cameron says Venezuela should cease unilateral action regarding border with Guyana
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 03:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 03:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Thursday called for Venezuela to cease unilateral action regarding the border with Guyana amid growing border tensions between the countries.
Cameron, speaking at a news conference in Washington following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he hopes to have phone calls later with the president of Guyana and others in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Cameron
- Cameron
- British
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Venezuela
- Washington
- Guyana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, UAE foreign minister discuss Sudan conflict -State Department
U.S. shoots down multiple drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen
China's Xi sends congratulatory letter to Argentina president-elect -state media
Ex-State Dept. official arrested for hate crime after confronting halal vendor
What does Sam Altman's firing — and quick reinstatement — mean for the future of AI?