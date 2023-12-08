UK's Cameron says Venezuela should cease unilateral action regarding border with Guyana

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Thursday called for Venezuela to cease unilateral action regarding the border with Guyana amid growing border tensions between the countries.

Cameron, speaking at a news conference in Washington following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he hopes to have phone calls later with the president of Guyana and others in the region.

