Blinken says gap remains between Israel's intent to protect civilians and results

There remains a gap between Israel's intent to protect civilians and the results on the ground in Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, adding that Washington talks to Israel on a regular basis about civilian protection, including as recently as Thursday.

"It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection. And there does remain a gap between, exactly what I said when I was there, the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we're seeing on the ground," Blinken said at a news conference in Washington following a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

