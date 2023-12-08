South American countries urge peaceful solution to Venezuela, Guyana tensions
South American countries on Thursday urged Venezuela and Guyana to seek a peaceful solution to their territorial dispute over the Esequibo region, warning the nations to avoid "unilateral actions" on the conflict.
Members of the Mercosur trade bloc "express their deep concern at the rise in tensions between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana," said a joint statement from the bloc's member countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Non-Mercosur members Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru also signed the statement.
The countries urged both parties "to engage in dialogue and seek a peaceful solution to the dispute, in order to avoid unilateral actions and initiatives that could aggravate it."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil ends year in poor shape under interim coach as it waits for word from Carlo Ancelotti
Argentina and Brazil to meet in Under-17 World Cup quarterfinals. England, U.S. out in 2nd round
Uruguay president keen to speed up trade partnership with China, Mercosur
Venezuela denies entry to flight of deportees, Chilean official says
Uruguay, China agree to pursue bilateral trade pact as well as Mercosur deal