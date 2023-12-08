Left Menu

Blinken: important that Israeli inquiry on killed Reuters journalist 'come to a conclusion'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 03:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 03:56 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was important that Israel's inquiry into the killing of a Reuters journalist in Lebanon come to a conclusion, when asked about a Reuters investigation published on Thursday that found he was killed by an Israeli tank crew.

"(It) is important and appropriate that it be fully and thoroughly investigated. My understanding is that Israel has initiated such an investigation, and it will be important to see that investigation come to a conclusion, and to see the results of the investigation," Blinken said at a press conference.

An Israeli tank crew killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six reporters in Lebanon on Oct. 13 by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling, the Reuters investigation found.

